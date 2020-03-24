US Olympic Committee expresses support for a postponement of Tokyo-2020

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) expressed its support for a postponement of the Tokyo-2020 Games on Monday, after learning of a survey showing that a large majority of US athletes are inclined to postpone the event in the face of the COVID pandemic- 19.

Although in its statement the Olympic Committee does not demand that the Games (July 24 to August 9) be postponed, its officials point out that the information collected by the survey shows that “it is clearer than ever that the route to postponement is the more promising. “

“We encourage the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take all necessary measures to ensure that the Games can be conducted in safe and fair conditions for all competitors,” said the USPOC in a statement signed by the president and the executive director of the Committee, Susanne Lyons and Sarah Hirshland, respectively.

The agency detailed that 1,780 US athletes responded to the survey and that 68% said they did not believe the Games could be played fairly as scheduled.

“Our most important conclusion from this comprehensive response from athletes is that even if current major health concerns could be alleviated by the end of the summer, the huge disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and the qualification process did not they can be successfully overcome, “said the USOPC.

Those responsible for the Committee indicated that they await with interest the feedback and indications of the IOC and are “ready to work in support of the United States team and in full cooperation with the global community.”

The survey and the position of the American Committee come after the American athletics, swimming and gymnastics federations made calls in recent days for a postponement of the Games.

Internationally, the Canadian Olympic Committee was the first to warn that it would not send its athletes to the Games if the Games are held in July and called for a one-year postponement, a request later supported by other committees such as the Swiss and the Australian. .

Amid mounting pressure, IOC President Thomas Bach said Sunday that his body will decide the future of Tokyo-2020 in the next four weeks, considering a possible postponement but ruling out the cancellation.

– Workouts “severely impacted” –

The US Olympic Committee welcomed Bach’s announcement on Sunday, after aligning himself with the IOC in the face of requests from federations such as the swim.

But this Monday, 38 hours after launching the survey of some 4,000 US Olympic and Paralympic athletes and receiving more than 1,780 responses, it was exposed that the measures that have been taken to combat the spread of the pandemic have affected the preparation of athletes.

Almost 65% of the respondents said that their training had been severely impacted and 25% stated that they could not train at all.

87% of the questionnaires indicated that local regulations on social distancing and self-isolation had affected their ability to train, and less than 10% reported that they could continue preparing without any difficulty.

In other results, almost two-thirds of those surveyed believe that continuing to train could put their health at risk and more than 900 athletes shared other thoughts, with some supporting a decision to be made quickly about the Games and others indicating that they believed that it was too early for it.

Among the concerns raised by the athletes were maintaining mental health, being able to continue competing if the Games are postponed and some opinions on how long it would be feasible to postpone the event.

“We are now confident that we have heard a wide range of views and understand the diversity of challenges facing our athletes,” said the USOPC. “We are sorry that there is not an outcome that can resolve all of the concerns that we face.”