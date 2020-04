US oil reserves rose significantly more than expected last week, as output fell, according to a report released Wednesday by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA).

In the week ending April 3, commercial crude reserves shot up by 15.2 million barrels to reach 484.4 million. Analysts only expected an increase of 9.25 million barrels.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, stocks had already risen sharply the previous week, when they totaled 13.8 million barrels.