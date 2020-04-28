The Texas Intermediate Oil Price (WTI) opened Tuesday with another 5% drop, up to $ 12.14 a barrel, motivated once again by the lack of space worldwide to store all the crude produced in a context of falling demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 9.15 New York local time (13.15 GMT), future WTI contracts for June delivery were subtracted $ 0.64 from the previous session on Monday.

Black gold prices were dropping again and WTI storage problems, especially at the main delivery point located in Cushing (Oklahoma), forced US crude to leave behind the gains recorded in the second half of last week, when with the change of contract for June, it managed to overcome the historical price of a barrel in negative that it registered last Monday.

Experts point out that the June contract could soon follow the path of May and warn that the unprecedented situation in which the barrel operated in negative and producers paid their buyers to take oil from their facilities could be repeated.

“The June contract is falling due to the reality that demand levels are well below current production levels and storage options remain limited.”Reid Morrison, oil and gas adviser to PriceWaterhouse Cooper, told CNBC.

“The turmoil in the markets will be significant as economies deal with blockages and return to normal“He added.

The prospect that production cuts will not have a significant impact if there is no uptick in demand is prevailing among analysts, which already consider the historic adjustment of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to be insufficient at their last meeting, which came after about a month of price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which also shook with force Texan barrel prices.

“The storage facilities are filling up every day and this will not stop, as the gap between supply and demand is still huge. And it will not be shortened much with the upcoming cuts by OPEC and its partners, especially considering that the agreed total of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) agreed is not expected to be reached either, ”said in an email the head of oil markets at the consultancy Rystad Energy, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

Last week, US oil fell below zero for the first time when investors rushed to unload it before the expiration of a trade contractBut they couldn’t find buyers easily.

Prices have recovered since then, but they remain at their lowest levels in many years.

Ongoing concerns about storage they overshadowed signs that some countries, including Kuwait and Algeria, began to cut production in line with a major agreement reached this month.

This last fall is a reaction to the United States Oil Fund group’s decision to sell all its positions in WTI contracts for delivery in June.

By investing in longer term contracts, the gesture ended up deepening the pressure on the June contractsanalysts said.

Wall Street showed optimism on Tuesday after the opening for an early resumption of economic activity in the United States, in the middle of the quarterly results season: the Dow Jones gained 1.56% and the Nasdaq, 1.09%.

The main bags European also opened stable after weeks of great volatility due to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

At the opening of the businesses, those in London and Paris were operating at a very slight 0.1% rise, Madrid fell 0.2% and Milan rose 0.5%.

European markets were at the expectation of the measures that will be announced by the French and Spanish governments to progressively lift the containment measures.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down 0.06% and the Topix index, up 0.13%.

With information from EFE and .