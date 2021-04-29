US official says most rig workers classify as employees

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Apr 29 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s Labor Secretary said most rig workers in the United States should be classified as “employees” entitled to benefits, in what could be a policy change that drive up costs for businesses that rely on contractors, like Uber and Lyft.

Shares of Uber fell as much as 8%, while those of Lyft sank as much as 12%. Doordash was down 9% and Grubhub down 3.3%.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, the son of Irish immigrants and a former union member, is expected to boost President Biden’s efforts to expand worker protections and win a victory for the country’s labor movement.

“We are studying it, but in many cases platform workers should be classified as employees (…) in some cases they are treated with respect and in others not, and I believe that we must be consistent in all areas” Walsh told Reuters in an interview on Thursday, expressing his opinion on the issue for the first time.

“These companies are making profits and income and I am not going to envy anyone for that, because that is what the United States is all about … but we also want to make sure that success reverberates on the worker,” he said.

Walsh’s work is expected to have a major impact on labor laws and regulations, including rigorous enforcement of occupational health and safety standards, overtime pay, and proper administration of employee benefit plans. .

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2017 that 55 million people in the United States worked for platforms – or 34% of the workforce – and this was projected to rise to 43% by 2020.

Walsh’s view on the matter could lead to new rulings from the department, which sets legal guidelines for how employers treat workers.

Before his appointment, the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division proposed to rescind a rule adopted in January that would have made it easier to classify workers as independent contractors.

Walsh said the department will hold discussions in the coming months with companies that employ unsupported labor to make sure workers have access to consistent wages, sick leave, health care, and “all the things an average employee in the United States you can access “.

The department’s decision could have far-reaching implications for transportation services like Uber Inc, Lyft, and food delivery apps like Grubhub Doordash and Postmates. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

So-called “gig” workers are independent contractors who provide on-demand services like drivers, grocery delivery or childcare, and are one-third more likely to be black or Latino, according to an Edison Research survey.

(Report by Nandita Bose in Washington; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)