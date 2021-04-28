US office market begins to revive with reopenings

(Bloomberg) – After a series of false starts over the past year, American companies are finally bringing employees back to the office.

The increased availability of vaccines means that employers are preparing comeback plans. Exxon Mobil Corp. announced Tuesday that its Houston-area workers will return full-time in May. JPMorgan Chase & Co., meanwhile, will open its US offices next month, with all staff expected to return in July on a rotating basis.

Offices are already slowly beginning to fill across the country as social distancing rules are relaxed and vaccinations accelerate, raising optimism that more Americans will soon be able to resume their pre-pandemic daily lives. About 26% of office workers in major cities had returned to their workplaces by April 21, the highest percentage in about five months, according to data from security company Kastle Systems.

Businesses that put off finding space last year have returned to the market, trying to take advantage of cheaper rents and concessions from homeowners eager to fill vacancies. National demand for offices soared 28% in March from the previous month and is now just 9% below pre-pandemic levels, according to real estate data company VTS, which tracks office visits. .

“People feel very good about the state of the economy and the control of the covid,” said Ryan Masiello, strategy director at VTS. “That’s a big part of what is driving people back to the market.”

Major office markets, such as New York and San Francisco, were hit hard by COVID-19. Companies have been reassessing the amount of space they need and looking to sublet offices in an attempt to cut costs. That could affect rents as new projects open and offer is added.

However, there are signs that the offices are recovering. In March, demand increased 365% in Seattle compared to the end of last year, and 276% in San Francisco. In New York, it increased 191%, according to VTS. This rapid increase indicates that more companies are planning an imminent return to work, according to the data firm.

The Seattle area, which is home to tech titans like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., has seen demand for new offices from companies already on the market, as well as Bay Area tech companies seeking establish satellite offices.

That has helped drive office demand 19% above the historical average, the only market in the US where that move has turned positive, according to VTS.

This week, Apple Inc. announced that it had recently opened an office in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood for its 1,000 employees in the region and that it plans to double the number of people.

Disparities

Return to offices varies widely across the country. The highest percentage of people who have returned to offices is in Texas cities, where most restrictions have been lifted by the virus and people are more likely to drive to their jobs, according to Kastle, who tracks access. security in their buildings. About 40% of workers in the Dallas, Houston and Austin metro areas have returned, according to company data.

New York and San Francisco, densely populated centers that rely on public transportation, have the lowest occupancy rates among the 10 regions Kastle measures, at 16% and 14%, respectively.

In New York, the demand for space is still 13% below the average two years before the pandemic, according to VTS. But with JPMorgan and other Wall Street firms hoping to return to Manhattan, the market is beginning to rebound.

Original Note: Battered US Office Market Perks Up With Workers Trickling Back

