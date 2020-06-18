© Daniel Garzon Herazo / DPA / TNS

Former FARC guerrilla « Jesús Santrich ».

The Government of the United States has announced this Thursday rewards of up to 10 million dollars for information that allows the arrest or condemnation of former FARC leaders Seuxis Hernández-Solarte, alias’ Jesus Santrich ‘, and Luciano Marín Arango, better known as’ Ivan Márquez ‘.

Santrich and Márquez are considered two of the main FARC dissidents and their commitment to armed struggle contravenes the peace agreements signed in 2016 with the government of then Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. On them weigh search and capture orders in Colombia.

The US State Department has announced rewards of $ 10 million to try to stop these two guerrillas, whom Washington accuses not only of endangering the peace process but also of having a « long history of links to drug trafficking activities. » .

« The Colombian people deserve a lasting peace agreement with former FARC members who respect the rule of law and are committed to the peaceful reintegration into society, » said the head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo on Twitter.

The Donald Trump Administration has reiterated its support for the Colombian authorities and its commitment to continue fighting drug trafficking throughout the region. He also said « share Colombia’s concern » regarding the possible refuge « the (Nicolás) Maduro regime » would be providing to guerrillas in the neighboring country.

The Colombian government released on Wednesday the results of the latest United Nations report on illegal crops, which confirms a 9 percent reduction in the number of hectares in the last year. Thus, according to this study, at the end of 2019 Colombia had some 154,000 hectares of fraudulent crops, 15,000 less than in 2018.

The UN has attributed this decline, which breaks the upward trend of previous years, to « the efforts of the Government and communities that promised to stop planting and pass the law. » President Iván Duque is confident that the trend will continue « to protect communities and see the greening of economies, » according to the RCN network.

