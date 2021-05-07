US, no plan to shoot down Chinese rocket debris

China estimates debris will fall into the ocean

Most of the rocket debris will disintegrate when it passes through the atmosphere

The Chinese Long March-5B rocket went into orbit on April 29.

Along the same lines is China, which points out that the remains will fall into the open sea, without risk to the population.

Chinese space analysts cited by Global Times – owned by the People’s Daily, the official organ of the Chinese Communist Party – explains that debris from rocket launches falling back to Earth is common in the aerospace field “and the Pentagon’s claim that the rocket debris is flying back out of control and can cause damage if it hits inhabited areas it’s nothing more than the western hype of the ‘China threat’ in the advancement of space technology. ”

Song Zhongping, an aerospace expert and television commentator, told the Global Times on Wednesday that it is “completely normal” for the rocket debris to return to Earth.

Most debris will burn during re-entry into the atmosphere

Wang Ya’nan, editor-in-chief of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, added that China’s space authorities carefully considered the development of rocket debris fall from the initial design phase of the rocket to the choice of launch site, attitude takeoff of the rocket and its trajectory.

“Most of the debris will burn during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, leaving only a very small portion that may fall to the ground., which will potentially land in areas remote from human activities or in the ocean, “Wang told the Global Times on Wednesday.

As China’s launch vehicle is made mostly of lightweight materials, most of it will easily burn out from the dense air in the atmosphere after its re-entry at high speed, the space experts explained.

China launches its first module of its space station

Song noted that China’s space monitoring network will also closely monitor the areas covered by the rocket’s flight course and take necessary action if any damage occurs to passing ships. He also gave more details on the green fuel used by the rocket, which would not cause water pollution if debris fell into the ocean.

China’s space station will be ready in 2022

China began an intensive construction phase of the country’s first space station project with the launch of the Tianhe central module cockpit on April 29. A busy schedule of 11 launches for the next two years, and by 2022, the space station will be expected to be operational.

Marking the final phase of China’s three-step manned space development, the T-shaped extendable station is scheduled to be operational for 10 years and its life can be extended to 15 years with proper repair and maintenance, according to the Academy of Technology. China space.