US: new home sales down more than expected in February

March 29, 2021

0

Sales of new homes in the United States fell more than expected in February due to a polar cold wave and the increase in the prices of construction materials, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

In total, 775,000 new homes were sold in the United States in annual projection (the estimated volume of sales in 12 months at a given rate of commercialization).

The market expected 867,000 new units sold.

This is a decrease of 18.2% compared to January.

But in the year-on-year comparison, sales were up 8.2% compared to January last year, a sign of a strong market.

Source AFP

0