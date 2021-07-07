US missile tests endanger marine wildlife

07/07/2021 at 8:50 AM CEST

The United States Air Force has released a new environmental impact report about upcoming missile tests, and the results are not good for certain sea creatures. Estimated death toll from testing includes 31,224 coral colonies and nine upper-shell snails. In addition, 219 giant clams and 324 wrasse fish

The report says that reentry vehicles (RVs) diving into the waters near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, including the Agile Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) AGM-183A, could kill thousands of coral colonies, hundreds of clams and a handful of snails.

The report itself cites even more victims with the inclusion of Ground-Based Strategic Deterrence (GBSD) evidence which will begin at the end of next year. GBSD is the next ICBM designed to replace Minuteman III missiles. So far, no kind of report had been made on the environmental consequences that non-nuclear missile tests could have in the waters of the Pacific. With these data we can get an idea of ​​the disaster that being bombed means for wildlife.