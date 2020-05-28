Bogotá, May 28 . .- The sending to Colombia of a US Army brigade to help the country in the fight against drugs shows the urgency of Washington to improve the results against drug trafficking while reviving fears of an escalation of the armed conflict. internal or regional destabilization.

The announcement of the arrival in the country in early June of members of the Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) was received with concern by sectors that fear a military escalation like that of two decades ago with the Plan Colombia, financed with nearly US $ 10 billion, and the spearhead of the campaign against drug traffickers and guerrilla groups.

“I think it is a very dangerous act since it implies, as we have already seen, an escalation of actions that are adding up and that can unfortunately end in an international armed conflict with Venezuela,” the senator told Efe Iván Cepeda, from the left-wing Polo Democrático Alternativo party.

According to Cepeda, who is part of the Second Committee of Congress, which deals among other matters with international politics and national defense, the arrival of the SFAB military “increases the danger in the region of an armed confrontation” and ” it is an interference that violates the Constitution and national sovereignty. “

GOVERNMENT D.NDS COOPERATION

Faced with the commotion caused by the announcement, made yesterday by the United States embassy in Bogotá, the Colombian Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, assured today that it is a mission “of a consultative and technical nature”, a product of cooperation military between the two countries.

“At no time will there be transit of foreign troops, nor will they participate in military operations,” stressed the minister, something that does not convince Cepeda and other critics of the government.

SFAB is a specialized unit of the US Army. “formed to advise and assist operations in allied nations” and, according to sources from the embassy of that country, the group that will come to Colombia is made up of “approximately 45 officers” whose mission will last several months.

“This is not a cooperation mission as they have tried to present, nor are they any advisers, they are military personnel who come to carry out functions in the territories,” added Cepeda.

KEY ZONES FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

SFAB’s mission will be carried out in the “Future Zones”, five regions that the Government seeks to intervene in a comprehensive manner, with security, justice and social investment, as they are the most affected by violence, poverty and crime organized.

These regions also include the country’s largest coca crops, an activity whose growth worries the administration of President Donald Trump, which has launched darts at Colombia, its main ally in the region, due to the lack of results.

According to the White House Office of National Policy for Drug Control (ONDCP), illicit crops are expanding in Colombia and in 2019 reached a record 212,000 hectares, while cocaine production was 951 tons.

For this reason it is not surprising that the SFAB mission focuses on producing regions such as Catatumbo, in the department of Norte de Santander and bordering Venezuela; the Pacific coast in Nariño (southwest); the Bajo Cauca and southern regions of Córdoba (northwest); the also border Arauca (east) and the mountainous area of ​​Chiribiquete and nearby National Natural Parks, in the Amazon.

PEASANT CONCERN

“We think that announcement is opportunistic and untimely in the midst of a pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 100,000 US and Colombian citizens. Raising what is not a priority in the world today ratifies the militaristic cut of President Trump and President Duque,” Juan Carlos Quintero, member of the board of directors of the Asociación Campesina del Catatumbo (Ascamcat), told Efe.

According to Quintero, both governments “are proposing the retreading of a failed anti-drug policy,” and he cites Plan Colombia, with which the US He “intruded with great force, with money, with men and with technology, in what was called the war against drug trafficking and, like this announcement, ended up being a counter-insurgent war.”

Political analyst Arlene Tickner, professor at the Faculty of Political Science, Government and International Relations at the Universidad del Rosario, believes that the debate on the presence of the SFAB in Colombia “should be placed within what has been a tradition of very close collaboration and American military presence. “

“There will never be anything of the magnitude of Plan Colombia on the part of the United States, first because it has no interest in doing it; second, because it has no budget to do it, and third because Colombia is already another country,” Tickner told Efe .

THE LENS OF VENEZUELA

However, the concern goes further for some, such as Cepeda and the FARC party, which today expressed its alarm because it considers that “a plan to destabilize peace on the continent” has been launched and that the current situation is “part of the Trump government’s strategy of military aggression against Venezuela. “

Distrust stems from the fact that in recent months Trump has intensified the speech against the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and on April 1 he ordered “double” the number of US military ships and soldiers in Caribbean and Pacific waters to combat drug trafficking, apparently with the focus on that country.

The fact that the border area of ​​Catatumbo is among those to which the SFAB will go increases in some the perception that the final objective is Venezuela and “that the Colombian Government, irresponsibly, places the country as a beachhead for the destabilizing strategy against the neighboring country and the continent, “according to the FARC.

“We want to read everything through the lens of Venezuela. I have no doubt that politically speaking, these are actions and decisions that affect the situation with Venezuela, but it is one thing to say that the arrival of advisers has an intention related to Venezuela and another that is to say, it will affect the situation with Venezuela, “explains Tickner.

For the expert, there is no doubt that the situation, although it does not go beyond the field of military advice against drug trafficking, will affect the already non-existent diplomatic relationship with the neighboring country because it occurs after the naval operation against drugs and the failed “Operation Gideon, “disrupted by Venezuelan authorities earlier this month.

“This constitutes a chain of events that if we spin it and connect it because it generates great concern about the intentions of both the Government of Colombia and the United States,” the expert concluded.

.