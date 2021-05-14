US, Mexico and Canada to hold formal talks on new trade pact: statement

(Reuters) – The United States, Mexico and Canada will hold their first formal talks on their recent trade pact next week, with a particular focus on labor and environmental obligations, Washington said on Friday.

The trade ministers of the three countries will meet virtually on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the TMEC pact, which entered into force in July 2020.

“Ministers will receive updates on the work already underway to promote cooperation […] and they will hold robust discussions on TMEC’s ​​historic labor and environmental obligations, “the office of Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

The United States, testing the provisions of the new agreement that aim to strengthen Mexican unions, this week asked Mexico to investigate alleged abuses at a General Motors factory.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)