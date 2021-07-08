US meteorological center predicts onset of La Niña during September-November season

Jul 8 (.) – A US government meteorological office said Thursday that the La Niña phenomenon could potentially develop during the September-November season and last until the northern winter of 2021-22.

The La Niña phenomenon is characterized by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and is associated with floods and droughts.

Meanwhile, neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are expected during the northern hemisphere summer and into the fall of this year, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

There is about a 51% chance of neutral ENSO conditions for the August-October season, the CPC said.

The ENSO weather pattern is characterized by long-term average ocean temperatures, tropical rainfall, and atmospheric winds.

Last month, the center estimated the probability of neutral ENSO weather conditions at 50% for the September-November season.

