WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Strategic Reserve is about to run out of much-needed N95 and surgical masks, face shields, gowns, and other medical supplies to protect health workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) informed The Associated Press on Wednesday that the federal reserve was about to ship the rest of the personal protective equipment it had in inventory.

The HHS statement confirms documents released Wednesday by the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Commission showing that about 90% of personal protective equipment inventory has already been distributed to state and local governments.

HHS spokeswoman Katie McKeogh said the remaining 10% will be held in reserve to support federal response efforts.

Legislative committee chair Carolyn B. Maloney said in a statement that the Trump administration is leaving states at the expense of the market in their search for supplies, often competing with each other and with federal agencies in a chaotic auction that increases equipment prices.

“The president failed to go to FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) from the start, failed to appoint a national commander for this crisis, and failed to fully utilize the powers that Congress gave him to in accordance with the Defense Production Act to obtain and supervise the distribution of crucial supplies, ”said Maloney. “We must take steps now to address these deficiencies.”

Trump has blamed states for not preparing better for the pandemic and has said they should only rely on the federal reserve as a last resort.

The AP reported Sunday that the Trump administration wasted nearly two months after receiving warnings in early January that COVID-19 could trigger a pandemic, waiting until mid-March to present orders for N95 masks and other necessary medical supplies to thicken the reserves. By then, hospitals in various states were treating thousands of infected patients without proper equipment and begging for help.

Trump spent the first two months of the outbreak downplaying the threat of the new virus. He called the pandemic warnings a farce perpetrated by Democrats and the press, and on February 26 he even predicted that the number of cases in the United States would soon be zero.

Federal contract records reveal that HHS placed an order for $ 4.8 million in N95 masks on March 12, followed by an order for $ 173 million on March 21. But such contracts don’t require the manufacturer to start supplying the national reserve until the end of April, after the pandemic reaches its peak, according to White House projections.

The reserve was created in 1999 to prevent supply interruptions due to potential Y2K computer problems. It expanded after the September 11, 2001 attacks to prepare for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks. Congress provided funds in 2006 to get ready for a possible influenza pandemic, although much of that reserve was used in the H1N1 flu epidemic three years later.

