US May Need Booster One Year After COVID Vaccination: Official

Apr 15 (Reuters) – The United States is bracing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed nine to 12 months after people have been immunized for the first time against COVID-19, an official from the United States said on Thursday. the White House.

While the duration of immunity after vaccination is still being studied, booster doses may be necessary, said David Kessler, chief scientist for the COVID-19 response task force, at a congressional committee meeting.

“The current reasoning is that the most vulnerable will have to come first,” Kessler said.

Initial data has shown that vaccines from Moderna Inc and the alliance between Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE retain most of their efficacy for at least six months.

Even if that protection lasts much longer, experts are drawing attention to rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus, so other mutations that could appear will create the need for routine booster vaccines, similar to the campaigns being carried out. carried out every year against influenza.

The United States is also tracking infections in people who have been fully vaccinated, explained Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the House of Representatives subcommittee hearing. .

Among the 77 million people vaccinated in the United States there have been 5,800 infections, Walensky said, including 396 people who required hospitalization and 74 who died.

Walensky said that some of these infections have occurred because the vaccinated person did not have a strong immune response, but the worrying thing is that in some cases they are occurring in people affected by more contagious variants of the virus.

