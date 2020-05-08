WASHINGTON – The American Policy for Expulsion
expedited migration of detainees along the border with Mexico
could remain in force even after the measures are reduced
confinement by the coronavirus in the United States, an official reported Thursday.
of the government.
Immigration activists noted that the
Politics have deprived some people of the right to apply for asylum.
It is an extension for immigrants to complete their migration processes.
The measure is scheduled to expire on 20
May, but the Acting Commissioner of the Customs and Protection Office
Border (CBP) Mark Morgan said it could be
it needs to be extended to protect public health.
Morgan said that health authorities in
The United States should consider that the virus has not yet reached the point
maximum number of infections in Mexico and Central America, as well as the possibility that
spread within Border Patrol detention centers and more
there, before determining whether pre-outbreak surveillance can be resumed.
Thousands await the reopening to start or continue the procedures.
“Even if we talk about the reopening of
United States, it is gradually, “Morgan told reporters in a
conference call to discuss statistics showing a drop in
border arrests.
“We are not going to go from 0 to 100 and it will be like
it was before COVID overnight, “he said.
What would be sought in the long term is to close the door to immigrants, say several organizations.
President Donald Trump has made the
reduction of illegal immigration a distinctive theme. His opponents have
accused of using the pandemic as a pretext to adopt harsh policies that
attractive to your constituency base as you search for a second term
at the White House.
In March, Trump closed the borders with Mexico and
Canada to non-essential transit. On the 21st of that month, he granted CBP the power to
the expeditious expulsion of migrants, arguing that they represent a
potential threat to public health. And last month, he extended the order
executive for 30 days.
With this order, the president seeks to ensure that Americans who have lost their jobs due to the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic “are the first in line” to recover their jobs, which will drive “to recover the country’s economy.”
The Department of Health and Human Services and
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend whether
expand border policy. However, Morgan said agencies
they should consider long-term changes around many aspects of life
in United States.
He pointed out how the airlines are
trying to continue implementing social distancing while maintaining seats
gaps and how sports teams are considering holding games without
amateurs.
President Trump’s measure closes immigration procedures for 60 days, but not all.
“If we are having those discussions I hope that
let’s have the same discussions about border security with
regarding infectious diseases and what it should be like after
COVID-19, ”he said.
So far, authorities have detained two
people with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus at the border, he added.
The President gave his daily press conference on the coronavirus.
The first was from India and was arrested nearby
from Calexico, California, on April 23. It showed symptoms of the disease.
The second was a Mexican captured this week.
while trying to enter the United States to seek medical attention for
her illness.
Morgan said the Mexican was sent from
returned to his country and that the Indian was taken into custody of the Service of
Immigration and Customs Control.
Doctors Without Borders criticized the United States
this week for expelling migrants, including asylum seekers, to Mexico
when it does not have a reliable system to guarantee quarantines or
isolation of deported persons.
The total number of migrants who tried to enter the United States without authorization in April was 16,700, a decrease of around 50% from March and 88% compared to last year.
The monthly count was the lowest recorded since
April 2017, when the authorities detained or stopped 15,798 people
on the border with Mexico.
Illegal crossings sank to their lowest level
low in decades during Trump’s first months in office due to
that smugglers and migrants waited to see if the actions of the new
President agreed with his aggressive campaign rhetoric, something sometimes
described as the “Trump effect”.
Concerns extend to providers
prison health services, which health experts often accuse
of providing poor care even in the best of times.
Sheron Edwards shares a bedroom with others
50 inmates at the Chickasaw County Regional Penitentiary Facility in
Mississippi.
Due to his previous experiences with the
prison health care provider, Centurion of Mississippi,
there is concern about what might happen if there are coronavirus infections.
“I am afraid that they will simply let us die
here ”, he stated.
.