WASHINGTON – The American Policy for Expulsion

expedited migration of detainees along the border with Mexico

could remain in force even after the measures are reduced

confinement by the coronavirus in the United States, an official reported Thursday.

of the government.

Immigration activists noted that the

Politics have deprived some people of the right to apply for asylum.

It is an extension for immigrants to complete their migration processes.

The measure is scheduled to expire on 20

May, but the Acting Commissioner of the Customs and Protection Office

Border (CBP) Mark Morgan said it could be

it needs to be extended to protect public health.

Morgan said that health authorities in

The United States should consider that the virus has not yet reached the point

maximum number of infections in Mexico and Central America, as well as the possibility that

spread within Border Patrol detention centers and more

there, before determining whether pre-outbreak surveillance can be resumed.

Thousands await the reopening to start or continue the procedures.

“Even if we talk about the reopening of

United States, it is gradually, “Morgan told reporters in a

conference call to discuss statistics showing a drop in

border arrests.

“We are not going to go from 0 to 100 and it will be like

it was before COVID overnight, “he said.

What would be sought in the long term is to close the door to immigrants, say several organizations.

President Donald Trump has made the

reduction of illegal immigration a distinctive theme. His opponents have

accused of using the pandemic as a pretext to adopt harsh policies that

attractive to your constituency base as you search for a second term

at the White House.

In March, Trump closed the borders with Mexico and

Canada to non-essential transit. On the 21st of that month, he granted CBP the power to

the expeditious expulsion of migrants, arguing that they represent a

potential threat to public health. And last month, he extended the order

executive for 30 days.

With this order, the president seeks to ensure that Americans who have lost their jobs due to the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic “are the first in line” to recover their jobs, which will drive “to recover the country’s economy.”

The Department of Health and Human Services and

the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend whether

expand border policy. However, Morgan said agencies

they should consider long-term changes around many aspects of life

in United States.

He pointed out how the airlines are

trying to continue implementing social distancing while maintaining seats

gaps and how sports teams are considering holding games without

amateurs.

President Trump’s measure closes immigration procedures for 60 days, but not all.

“If we are having those discussions I hope that

let’s have the same discussions about border security with

regarding infectious diseases and what it should be like after

COVID-19, ”he said.

So far, authorities have detained two

people with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus at the border, he added.

The President gave his daily press conference on the coronavirus.

The first was from India and was arrested nearby

from Calexico, California, on April 23. It showed symptoms of the disease.

The second was a Mexican captured this week.

while trying to enter the United States to seek medical attention for

her illness.

Morgan said the Mexican was sent from

returned to his country and that the Indian was taken into custody of the Service of

Immigration and Customs Control.

Doctors Without Borders criticized the United States

this week for expelling migrants, including asylum seekers, to Mexico

when it does not have a reliable system to guarantee quarantines or

isolation of deported persons.

The total number of migrants who tried to enter the United States without authorization in April was 16,700, a decrease of around 50% from March and 88% compared to last year.

The monthly count was the lowest recorded since

April 2017, when the authorities detained or stopped 15,798 people

on the border with Mexico.

Illegal crossings sank to their lowest level

low in decades during Trump’s first months in office due to

that smugglers and migrants waited to see if the actions of the new

President agreed with his aggressive campaign rhetoric, something sometimes

described as the “Trump effect”.

