US May Ease Remittance Ban as Part of Cuba Review: Sources

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Jul 14 (.) – President Joe Biden’s review of Donald Trump-era Cuba policy could lead to big shifts in the United States’ stance toward the communist regime in Havana, at a time when officials Americans evaluate the latest protests in that country.

The White House says that Biden’s main goal is to help the Cuban people recover from the economic problems brought on by the pandemic. Two sources familiar with the review said Wednesday that this could lead to loosening of restrictions on payments that Americans can make to their families in Cuba.

Remittances to Cuba are believed to be around $ 2 billion to $ 3 billion annually, representing its third largest source of dollars after the service industry and tourism.

The sources also said that the possibility of easing the travel ban between the United States and Cuba is also being considered, as well as lifting the designation of Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” a label that Trump gave the island a few days. before leaving the presidency in January.

Biden is also considering reviving the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which had provided a legal way for Cuban families to reunite in the United States, according to sources.

Trump’s withdrawal of American diplomats from Cuba in 2017 in response to mysterious, possibly sonic, attacks on Americans in Havana basically froze the reunification program.

Cuban National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned Cubans and Haitians on Tuesday not to try to enter the United States illegally by sea, saying it was too dangerous and that they would be repatriated.

The review of Cuba is being coordinated by the White House National Security Council with input from the State and Defense departments, as well as the Department of National Security and other agencies.

The result of the review is not considered imminent.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that the review of the policy toward Cuba is being carried out “with a view to its impact on the political and economic well-being of the Cuban people.”

“There is no doubt that the protests over the weekend and the events of the last few days are important events, and it was the largest protest we have seen in Cuba in a long time. That will obviously have an impact on how we proceed.” Held.

(Reporting by Steve Holland. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)