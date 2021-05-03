US manufacturing sector slows down due to supply chain

(Bloomberg) – The expansion of the U.S. manufacturing sector cooled in April as current supply chain problems and materials shortages limited production efforts and increased delays.

A gauge of manufacturing activity fell to 60.7 from a more than 37-year high of 64.7 a month earlier, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released Monday. Readings greater than 50 indicate expansion. The report echoes figures showing that eurozone manufacturers are also struggling with material prices and large numbers of unfulfilled orders.

Lingering supply challenges are holding back what would otherwise be a strong boost in manufacturing output, leading to record backorders and driving up material prices. Factories and their customers have reduced inventories to meet strong demand, according to ISM figures.

Purchasing managers “reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet growing demand as the impacts of the coronavirus limit the availability of parts and materials,” said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM’s manufacturing business survey committee. , it’s a statement.

For the first time since 2014, the 18 manufacturing industries registered growth. Among those that had the largest expansions in April are equipment and appliances, textiles, furniture and machinery.

ISM’s production measure was lowered to a three-month low of 62.5, held back by such capacity constraints. Semiconductor shortages have stifled production at auto plants.

Meanwhile, the indicator of prices paid for the group’s materials rose to its highest level since July 2008, underscoring the shortage of inputs.

A measure of factory inventories contracted at the fastest pace since August, while an index of customer inventories fell to a new all-time low.

ISM new orders and employment measures also decreased to 64.3 and 55.1 respectively. Ahead of the government’s monthly employment report to be released on Friday, economists project the largest monthly increase in manufacturing payrolls since June. Economists expect overall employment to rise by 980,000.

