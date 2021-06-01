US Manufacturing Sector Expands at a Faster Rate

(Bloomberg) – The US manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May, driven by higher order growth that underscores sustained strength in demand.

The manufacturing activity index rose to 61.2 from 60.7 a month earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while the May figure was in line with projections. The report also showed that input prices remain high and backorders hit a new high.

The group’s rising new orders indicator, which fell just below a high of more than 17 years, and the longest delivery times since 1974 indicate that manufacturers continue to struggle with supply shortages, delays in shipments and difficulties in finding qualified labor.

In May, production expanded at the slowest pace in nearly a year, as measured by the ISM, adding to evidence that persistent supply, transportation and labor market challenges are preventing factories from reaching their peak. full potential. The ISM employment indicator fell from 55.1 to 50.9.

“Panelist companies and their supply chains continue to struggle to respond to strong demand due to difficulty in recruiting and retaining direct labor,” said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM manufacturing business survey committee, in a statement. “The recovery in the manufacturing sector has moved from first addressing the headwinds of demand to now overcoming labor barriers throughout the value chain.”

Recent surveys of the manufacturing sector by the Federal Reserve banks of Philadelphia, Kansas City and New York showed similar moderation in job growth in factories in May. This could influence Friday’s monthly employment report, which is forecast to show that the United States created some 650,000 jobs last month. The ISM report showed that 16 of 18 manufacturing industries posted growth in May, led by manufacturers of furniture, mineral products and plastics.

Delivery times

Delivery times were further lengthened in May, and the ISM indicator advanced to 78.8, the highest reading since April 1974.

The group’s production indicator fell 4 points to 58.5 in May. Decreasing supply shortages would help accelerate production growth and allow companies to replenish their scarce inventories.

ISM’s measure of customer inventories fell to a new all-time low, indicating a faster rate of decline.

The group’s indicator on prices paid for materials declined in May from the highest level since mid-2008.

