US manufacturing and new home sales highlight economic boom

WASHINGTON, Apr 23 (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity grew in early April, although manufacturers found it increasingly difficult to source raw materials and other inputs as the reopening of the economy led to a boom in domestic demand, which could slow momentum in the coming months.

New home sales jumped to a high of more than 14 1/2 years in March, in a new report of strong economic data. The economy is being boosted by the White House’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue plan and increased vaccination against the virus.

Retail sales rose to a record in March and hiring accelerated, reinforcing expectations for strong first-quarter growth and a stable scenario for what could be the best economic performance in nearly four decades.

Data firm IHS Markit said its manufacturing PMI rose to 60.6 in the first half of this month, the highest since the series began in May 2007 and after 59.1 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to 60.5 in early April.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, a sector that represents 11.9% of the country’s economy.

“The US economy is enjoying a strong start to the second quarter (…) with the relaxation of measures for the virus, an impressive deployment of vaccines, a better outlook and stimulus measures that helped boost demand,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at IHS Markit.

But strong demand is pushing against supply constraints. The pandemic has affected the workforce in factories and their suppliers, causing a shortage that is driving up the prices of materials and other inputs.

The measure of prices paid by manufacturers in the IHS Markit survey jumped to the highest level since July 2008. It attributed the higher prices of inputs to “a severe shortage of suppliers and a marked increase in transport rates.”

Continued rising input costs is one of many factors expected to drive inflation above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target in 2021. Fed Chief Jerome Powell has expressed confidence in that supply chains will adapt and become more efficient, and prevent prices from remaining high for an extended period.

The supply challenges have also extended to the housing market, where builders face record wood prices, threatening to worsen an already acute shortage of used homes available for sale.

A Commerce Department report on Friday showed new single-family home sales rose 20.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.021 million units last month, the highest since August 2006.

The pace of sales exceeded economists’ expectations of 886,000 units. The new home market is benefiting from a shortage of used homes.

