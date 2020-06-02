Most Americans sympathize with protests taking place in the country over the death of a black man in police custody and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s response to the unrest, according to a . / Ipsos poll published on Tuesday.

The demonstrations, some of which became violent, began last week after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, even after Floyd appeared to have already lost consciousness. The policeman was charged with murder.

The survey conducted between Monday and Tuesday found that 64% of American adults were sympathetic to the people who were protesting, while 27% said they were not and 9% were not sure.

The survey highlights the political risks for Trump, who took a hard line on the protests and threatened to send military troops to crack down on violent demonstrations. The Republican president will face Democrat Joe Biden in the November elections.

More than 55% of Americans say they disapprove of Trump’s conduct in the protests, including 40% who said they “strongly” disapprove, while only a third said they approved – less than their 39% approval in office, showed the study.

Another . / Ipsos poll found that Biden’s leadership among registered voters has grown to 10 percentage points – the largest margin since the former vice president became a virtual Democratic presidential candidate in April.

Twice as many independent voters said they disapproved of Trump’s response to the unrest. Among Republicans, 67% said they approve of the way in which he has responded, significantly lower than the 82% who approve of his job performance in general.

The majority of both Republicans and Democrats said they support peaceful protests, but that property damage is damaging the protesters’ cause.

Even in suburban areas not affected by the demonstrations, most people expressed support. A little more than half of rural residents said they were sympathetic to the protesters.

Among registered voters, 47% said they plan to support Biden in the November 3 elections, compared with 37% who prefer Trump.

The . / Ipsos poll on the protests was conducted online across the U.S. and gathered responses from 1,004 adults. The study has a credibility interval – a measure of accuracy – of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The other survey carried out in the same period and related to Trump’s overall performance in office and in the 2020 elections gathered responses from 1,113 adults in the country and has a credibility range of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

