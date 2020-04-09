Previously, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Communicable Diseases, projected up to 200,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is in charge of the national response from the White House on the Covid-19 pandemic, assured that the number of Estimated deaths dropped to 60,000 in the United States.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Communicable Diseases, announced that the figure of 100,000 a 200 thousand dead projected last week was rectified according to the current progress of the disease, reported in its segment for NBC.

The University of Washington was responsible for the study that projected the new results that indicate the reduction in the possible number of deaths in the country.

In addition, he stated that the antibody tests will be in the country very soon, only a few more weeks, which will benefit potential patients from the United States and assured that there was good news, since despite the bad weeks the numbers tend to stabilize.

These tests will help locate asymptomatic patients and isolate them in time to prevent spread of contagion.

In addition, he stated that patients who recover this season they could be immune in their second wave, which is predicted to come in the fall.

In the last days, he assured that they should no longer shake hands in the future and that the schools will open until the cycle that begins in the fall, to avoid infections.

The United States is the nation with the highest number of infections worldwide, in addition to 14,831 deaths throughout the country, only in the city of 4,571 people have died in New York as of Thursday.