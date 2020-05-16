May 15, 2020 | 10:05 pm

The mostly Democratic lower house of Congress approved a record $ 3 trillion package on Friday to respond to the coronavirus crisis and provide emergency payments to millions of American households, which will likely be rejected by the Senate, controlled by the Republicans.

The Lower House approved the text with 208 votes in favor and 199 against. Fourteen Democrats opposed the text and one Republican endorsed it.

The head of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, considered that the Democratic proposal “was nothing serious”.

McConnell may not even submit the text to a vote in the Upper House.

With more than 1.4 million registered COVID-19 infections, more than 87,000 deaths, and a free-falling economy from confinement orders to prevent contagion, Democrats are advocating for quick additional support for American families and businesses.

The project includes direct payments to most families, up to $ 6,000 per household, when some 36.5 million Americans have lost their jobs in the pandemic.

It also plans to allocate nearly a trillion dollars to state and local governments whose resources have been exhausted in the fight against the outbreaks.

And it proposes a pay for risky work for health workers and first responders, expands testing and tracking for the virus, increases loans to small businesses, strengthens housing assistance, and strengthens food security for poor families.

“Pass this law to give families the support they need. It’s about the American people. They are our families. They suffer, they need help, we have the means and the possibility of doing it, ”declared the Democratic president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in the chamber.

The White House and Republicans want a “pause” to assess the impact of the approved emergency measures.

President Donald Trump has already enacted four pandemic relief laws, including a landmark $ 2.2 trillion stimulus plan in March and another $ 483 billion rule to inject additional funds into a loan program for affected small businesses.