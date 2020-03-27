By David Morgan and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON, Mar 27 (.) – The US House of Representatives on Friday approved a $ 2.2 trillion package, the largest in US history, to help people and businesses deal with the economic recession generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan also launches billions of dollars to medical providers on the front line of the outbreak. President Donald Trump enacted the measure Friday afternoon.

“Our nation is facing an economic and health emergency of historic proportions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the worst pandemic in more than 100 years,” said Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at the close of a three-hour debate on the floor of the Chamber.

Democrats and Republicans in the lower house approved the package in a voice vote, rejecting a procedural challenge from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie who had attempted to force a formal, recorded vote.

The leaders of the two parties called on lawmakers to return to Washington to make sure there are enough presents to avoid Massie’s tactic.

The session was held under special rules to limit the spread of the disease among members, who used hand sanitizer and in at least one case, protective gloves.

At least three members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than two dozen have been quarantined to limit its spread.

Democratic and Republican leaders appeared together at a press conference to celebrate the passage of the bill, an unusual event for an agency that is normally strongly divided on partisan lines.

“The virus is here. We don’t ask for it, we don’t invite it. We didn’t choose it. But with the passage of the bill, they will see that we will fight together and win together,” said Kevin McCarthy, the highest-ranking Republican in the House.

The rescue package represents the largest fiscal stimulus ever approved by the US Congress. With a total volume of $ 2.2 trillion, the measures include $ 500 billion in aid to the most affected industries and $ 290 billion to grant payments of up to $ 3,000 to millions of families.

The project also provides an amount of $ 350 billion to grant loans to small businesses, $ 250 billion to increase unemployment benefits and at least $ 100 billion for hospitals and other health agencies.

On Thursday, the United States overtook China and Italy as the country with the most cases of coronavirus. The figure increased to over 87,000 infected, with the deceased totaling more than 1,300.

(Report by David Morgan, Lisa Lambert, Doina Chiacu, Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell, Andy Sullivan and Patricia Zengerle, Written by Andy Sullivan and Patricia Zengerle, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)