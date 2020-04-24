Trump thanked Congress for ‘listening to his call,’ in particular for approving the $ 321 billion aid package for workers.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $ 484 billion package Thursday to expand federal loans to small businesses and hospitals overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

By a vote of 388-5, the Lower house passed the bill, which the Senate had unanimously endorsed on Tuesday. Now the initiative must be enacted by President Donald Trump.

At a press conference, the president expressed his gratitude to Congress for “listening to his call”, in particular for approving an additional $ 321 billion for the Protection Program aimed at American workers and small businesses.

“At a time when many Americans are experiencing great financial difficulties. It will help many small businesses keep millions of workers on their payrolls. ”

During the signing ceremony, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy PelosiHe recognized the legislative work of both his fellow Democrats and Republicans.

“All this, with the interest of retaining the work and, above all, to address the key issue of health, testing, testing, testing, monitoring of infections, and the initiatives that are necessary to be the key that It will allow us to open our economy. “

The package had already been approved in the Senate, after two weeks of negotiations between the parties and the White House, with a number of $ 484 million.

The total budget includes $ 321 billion for the Protection Program, $ 75 billion as an aid to hospitals and $ 25 billion for Covid-19 testing across the country.

About a week ago they announced the lack of resources in the small business fund, which put pressure on congressmen from both houses to approve their resources.

Democrats advocated that the released package also provide resources to states to solve the economic situation and problems in health systems.

With information from . and Notimex.