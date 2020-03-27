The bailout package, the largest fiscal stimulus ever approved by the United States Congress, will accelerate direct payments to Americans in three weeks.

This Friday the United States House of Representatives approved the $ 2.2 trillion aid package presented by the White House to try to contain the economic impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The rescue package, which involves the largest fiscal stimulus ever approved by the United States Congress, will accelerate direct payments to Americans in three weeks.

With a total volume of 2.2 trillion dollars, the measures include $ 500 billion in aid to the most affected industries and a similar amount to grant payments of up to $ 3,000 to millions of families.

The project also provides for a $ 350 billion to grant credit to small businesses, $ 250 billion to increase unemployment benefit funds and at least $ 100 billion for hospitals and other health agencies.

The announcement comes after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said it was clear that the global economy had already entered a recession as severe or worse than in 2009.

In addition, in recent days it was revealed that in the American Union, where measures to combat the pandemic have suddenly stopped the country, the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits rose to more than 3 million last week.

Added to this, this week the United States became the country with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world with a total of 82 thousand 404 (until this Thursday), which places it ahead of China and Italy, which were at the head.