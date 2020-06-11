State governments are lifting confinement measures despite coronavirus cases continuing in the United States, according to an analysis by The Associated Press that reveals a troubling trend that could worsen as people return to work and arrive summer.

In Arizona, hospitals prepare for the worst. Texas has more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other time. The rise in contagion in North Carolina is rethinking plans to reopen schools or businesses.

There is no single reason to explain all increases. In some cases, more medical tests have revealed more cases. In others, strong local increases raise state figures. But experts believe at least some are due to spring quarantines being lifted to stop the virus from spreading.

“It’s a spreading disaster,” said Dr. Jay Butler, who oversees coronavirus response work at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

The AP analyzed data compiled by The COVID Tracking Project, an organization that collects test data for coronaviruses in the United States. The analysis found that, through June 8, in 21 states, the seven-day moving average of new cases per capita was higher than the seven-day average.

Arizona is one of the states where cases are rising. On May 15, Republican Governor Doug Ducey ended orders to stay home, office and business activities resumed. About 10 days later, the state began to see an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.

“It seems pretty clear to me that what we’re seeing is directly related to the end of the stay-at-home order,” said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

In North Carolina, more tests and more people on the streets seem to be the main causes, said Kimberly Powers, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina.

On Saturday, the state posted its biggest increase in a single day, at 1,370. While more testing has been done in the past two weeks, the rate of positive results has also increased.

Few states are reporting spikes in infections as fast as Texas, where hospitalizations topped 2,100 on Wednesday for the first time so far in the pandemic. That’s a 42% increase in patients since the holiday the last week in May, when people ignored Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to stay home and crowded beaches and other recreation venues.

On Friday, Texas will further lift the restrictions and allow restaurants to reopen to nearly full capacity.