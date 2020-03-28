Mature, who has spent years under the magnifying glass of the American authorities, was responsible for international drug traffickingTherefore, the reward of USD 15 million for information that could lead to the arrest and arrest of the dictator, as well as other prominent members of the Chavista regime, was announced.

The Donald Trump government assured that the Mexican kingpin and leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Rafael Caro Quintero, is one of the Venezuelan business partners. According to file 1: 11-cr-00205-AKH of the federal court of the Southern District of New York, people from the “Narco de narcos” would be in charge of moving heavy shipments from Venezuela to the United States.

The evidence of the accusation arises from a recording of undercover elements of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), who posed as drug buyers and who had reportedly met with a colleague of Maduro, identified as Seuxis Paucis Hernández Solarte.

DEA agents and the dictator’s partner intended to carry out a transaction of several tons of cocaine and the traffic would be carried out by Caro Quintero.

According to the Rio Doce newspaper, the transcripts of the conversation would be as follows:

“Who?” The undercover agents asked.

“Caro Quintero, you know, the bastard who killed the son of a bitch agent who worked for the DEA and who was undercover,” said Maduro’s partner.

These evidences were declassified last Thursday by the United States Department of Justice and with them it was revealed that Nicolás Maduro has participated since 1999 with the Venezuelan cartel The suns and since 2017 he is the one who directs the criminal organization and negotiates directly with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Maduro and other prominent members of the regime such as Diosdado Cabello Rondón, president of the illegitimate Constituent Assembly; Maikel Moreno, President of the Supreme Court of Justice; Vladimir Padrino, Minister of Defense; Hugo Carvajal Barrios, former director of military intelligence; Retired General Cliver Alcalá Cordones, who resides in Colombia, and Tareck El Aissami, Minister of Industry and National Production, were accused of flooding the streets of the United States with cocaine.

Likewise, the record indicates that the late Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, was also part of the same criminal network, although due to his death he does not include him among the accused.

The prosecution of an acting head of state is highly unusual and will surely exacerbate tensions between the United States and Venezuela. However, Washington does not recognize Maduro as president, and it does with Juan Guaidó as president in charge. The only antecedent occurred in 1989, when Miami prosecutors accused the drug trafficker of Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, who was detained during the American invasion, prosecuted and imprisoned in Florida.

The State Department has repeatedly stated its accusations against Chavismo’s alleged criminal activities. In the last days, the regime had demanded the lifting of sanctions that weigh on the Venezuelan economy, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, but the United States does not seem to give its arm to twist. “While the Venezuelan people suffer, this conspiracy fills their pockets with drug money and the product of their corruption. And this has to come to an end, ”Barr said.

On April 12, 2018, the FBI added Caro Quintero to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list and offers a reward of $ 20 million.