US lawmakers urge Facebook to drop Instagram plan for kids

Experts predict that bitcon’s fall will worsen; focus on US $ 40,000

(Bloomberg) – A string of Wall Street charting experts say bitcoin’s biggest slide since cryptomania began last year is set to intensify. Rich Ross of Evercore ISI sees prices set to plummet to the 200-day moving average, trailing other speculative assets, which would put bitcoin back at $ 40,000, compared to just under $ 44,000 today. Others are watching for a pattern of “lower highs and lows” and They say Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets will keep traditional investors on the sidelines. There is also speculation that gold is starting to extract money from cryptocurrencies. “The momentum has now shifted quite decisively to the bears,” said Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC CEO Michael Purves, who correctly predicted the month. In the past that bitcoin would go down, bitcoin still racks up more than 300% since last May, but the speed of the recent slump has shaken new crypto believers and cast doubt on the idea that it is maturing to become in a more stable asset class. Prices have fallen about 30% from intraday highs in April, when prices topped $ 64,000. Purves says the next important level for bitcoin is $ 42,000, roughly equivalent to the peak of January’s rally and a pullback. 50% from December 2020 levels. If bitcoin breaks that level, there will be further losses, but if prices can stay above support then it could be the start of a new rally, Purves predicted. You could see it coming, ”said Justin Chuh, a senior trader at Wave Financial, which invests in crypto assets. “This is healthy, but I think we all wish this didn’t happen.” The counterpoint comes from Fundstrat Global Advisors. In a note on Monday, strategist David Grider laid out nine reasons why he thinks prices are set to bounce, including high levels of short interest and the fact that corrections like this tend to be normal in a bull market of “We don’t know the future, but we think the odds are that we are close to the bottom and we don’t want investors to ‘panic’ here,” wrote Grider.Anchorage Digital Bank, which operates a digital asset platform for institutional investors. , said he is seeing clients maintain or increase their cryptocurrency holdings. “They’re looking at this as a good entry point,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of the California-based bank. Other charting experts are turning to exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, as a Indicator of where the cryptocurrency market is heading. SentimenTrader’s Dean Christians is monitoring a blockchain-centric fund called the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. “I would watch the pivot break point at $ 48.75,” he wrote in a note Monday. “If you fail to recover above that level, take note.” Original Note: Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $ 40,000 in Focus (1) More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP