US lawmakers urge Facebook to drop Instagram plan for kids

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of Democratic lawmakers in the United States on Tuesday urged Facebook Inc to abandon its plans for a version of Instagram aimed at children under 13, saying the social media company had not “made significant commitments to protect children online “.

Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan said Facebook had not addressed their concerns. Facebook told lawmakers in an April 26 letter released Tuesday that it does not have a set timeline for the release, but expects development to “take many months.”

(By David Shepardson; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)