US launches sanctions against daughter of Nicaraguan president

The United States Department of the Treasury announced this Wednesday new economic sanctions against four Nicaraguan citizens, among whom is Camila Ortega Murillo, daughter of the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, as a consequence of the recent actions of the Government against opposition politicians.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has explained that these four people They have been designated for the “support” they provide “to the Ortega regime”, which “has undermined democracy” and “has abused Human Rights”, in addition to having “enacted repressive laws” that have affected the economic situation of the country and the freedom of expression of the press.

The actions of President Ortega are harming Nicaraguans and leading the country to a deep tyranny, “the OFAC director, Andrea M. Gacki, has justified, for whom” it is clear that the Ortega regime intends to continue repressing the Nicaraguan people, so “the United States will continue to point out those officials who ignore the will of its citizens.”

In the case of Ortega Murillo, Washington considers that it is “a key adviser” President Ortega and his mother, Vice President Rosario Murillo, also “manages the television channel Canal 13”, a family media outlet that “broadcasts state propaganda”, while “using tax laws to squeeze independent and rival media “.

The rest of those sanctioned, whose properties and interests in the United States will be blocked, are the president of the Central Bank of Nicaragua, Leonardo Reyes Ramírez; the general of the Nicaraguan Army, Julio Rodríguez Balladares; and the deputy of the National Assembly Edwin Castro.

Penalties occur one day after The United States would react to the latest arrests of pre-candidates opposed to the presidential elections on November 7, calling Ortega a “dictator” and assuring that the international community “has no choice but to treat him as such.”

In the last two weeks, the authorities have arrested four opponents. The first to be arrested, accused of an alleged crime of money laundering, was Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of former President Violeta Barrios (1990-1997), followed by Arturo Cruz, for “an attack on society and the rights of the people.” TO they joined them in the last 48 hours Félix Madariaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro.

emb