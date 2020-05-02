The gradual reopening of economic activity in the United States in the midst of the coronavirus crisis began this Friday without federal coordination with half of the states, including Colorado and Texas, lifting several of the restrictions, while others such as California, Michigan and New York maintained control measures.

US President Donald Trump, who has been eager to reopen the country, had already warned that he would not extend the federal guidelines on social distancing and the closing of non-essential businesses.

These recommendations expired at the end of April, so it was left to the discretion of the state governors as of Friday to decide the course in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused more than 64,000 deaths and one million infected in the country.

However, and despite leaving the state authorities with the responsibility, Trump charged Friday against the governor of Michigan, the Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, for extending the state of emergency and showed his support for those, some armed, have demonstrated in the State Capital Capitol, Lansing, to demand the reopening of the activity.

“The Michigan governor should give in a little and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want to get their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, come to terms,” ​​Trump said. from his Twitter account.

For his part, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and one of the country’s leading epidemiologists, warned states that they are rushing to resume activity and that they are taking “significant risk.”

“If you continue to follow the guidelines, there is a continuity that is safe, prudent, and careful,” Fauci said.

Governors have recognized the urgency and urgency to lift restrictions in the face of the severe economic impact caused by the stoppage of activity in the country.

“We cannot wait until there is a cure for this. We cannot wait until every person can undergo a test every day to open up the economy,” said Tate Reeves, governor of Mississippi, who will lift the order for confinement on Monday. the southern state.

More than 30 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in recent weeks, and the first calculation of the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year revealed a contraction of 4.8% per year.

Meanwhile, financial markets registered sharp falls on Friday after threats from the president on Thursday to impose new tariffs on China, the country he blamed for the pandemic.

Trump claimed to have seen evidence that allows him to affirm with a high degree of confidence that the new coronavirus originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, something that Beijing denies and that US intelligence itself has rejected.

According to The Washington Post, which quotes four Administration officials, a meeting of officials from various government agencies, including some from Intelligence, was scheduled to be held on Thursday to devise a strategy seeking retaliation against China.

At the first press conference in over a year, new White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany avoided commenting on these possible trade sanctions but reiterated Trump’s “displeasure” with Beijing’s conduct and criticized the performance of the World Organization of Health (WHO) in this crisis.

“The WHO put the political correction first by opposing the travel restrictions imposed by the president,” McEnany said of the measure taken by Trump in the first place regarding China, the origin of the pandemic, and then expanded to other countries, including most of Europe.

