US Justice Rejects Lawsuits Against Facebook For Monopoly

A judge in the United States on Monday rejected the two lawsuits filed against Facebook for alleged anti-competitive practices.

What gives the reason to the company in the demands of the Government and a coalition formed by several states.

In his brief, Judge James Boasberg considered that the Government’s lawsuit did not have a strong enough case to accuse the social network company of abusing its power in the market, contrary to what is established by law.

The plaintiff now has thirty days to modify the claim and resubmit it to the judge if it deems it pertinent.

Last December, both the Executive then led by Donald Trump, through the Federal Trade Commission (FTC, for its acronym in English), and a coalition made up of 46 states, both Democrats and Republicans, formally accused Facebook of violating the antitrust laws.

Dismissing lawsuits against Facebook

A few months later, in March, the company that Mark Zuckerberg runs asked the Washington court judge to dismiss the lawsuits.

He assured that they ignored “completely the reality of the dynamic and highly competitive technology industry in which Facebook operates.”

At the center of the accusations is the acquisition by the company of its hitherto rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

The complaints requested that Facebook be forced to dispose of them, despite the fact that both operations received the go-ahead from regulators at the time.

In its March briefs, the Menlo Park (California) firm criticized precisely the plaintiffs who wanted to force the undoing of two acquisitions that had been previously approved, something for which, according to Facebook, there is no precedent.

In the specific case of the complaint presented by the coalition of states, Judge Boasberg justified his decision precisely because the events that were denounced (the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp) occurred 9 and 7 years ago respectively, but the states had not denounced it. up to now.

Apart from Facebook, another internet giant, Google, is also litigating in the US courts three different lawsuits for alleged monopolistic practices (one presented by the Government and the other two, by different coalitions of states).