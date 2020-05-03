Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 3, 2020, p. a10

The Angels. A federal judge rejected a lawsuit by the players of the United States women’s soccer team against the national federation to receive the same earnings as the members of the men’s team.

The ruling is a blow to the judicial battle that the world champions have been holding for a year, who criticized the decision and assured that they will appeal it.

According to the 32-page resolution, California District Court Judge Gary Klausner dismissed the team’s claim for wage discrimination, ruling in favor of the United States Federation (US Soccer).

However, the judge did allow some of the players’ petitions, which point to gender distinctions such as flights, hotel accommodations and medical services, to be reviewed by a court on June 16 in Los Angeles.

The players’ spokesperson, Molly Levinson, indicated that the ruling left them surprised and disappointed. We are confident in our case and firm in our commitment to ensure that girls and women will not be less valued for their gender, she said.

Courage and perseverance

We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change. We know that it takes courage, courage and perseverance to face them. We will appeal and move forward, the spokesperson stressed.

A group of 28 American players filed in March 2019 the lawsuit against the federation to claim the same earnings as the men’s team and asked for a retroactive payment of $ 66 million under the Equal Salary Act.

In the ruling, the judge alleged that he received evidence that the players had rejected an offer to be paid like the men’s internationals.

