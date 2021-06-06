US judge overturns California veto on assault weapons

A federal judge on Friday overturned an assault weapons ban in effect in California for three decades when ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms.

Miami World / apnews

United States District Judge Roger Benitez, of San Diego, ruled that the state definition of military-style rifles as illegally privately illegally to Californians who comply with the law of weapons normally permitted in most other states in the country and by the Supreme Court.

“The law cannot survive under any level of intense scrutiny,” said Benitez, who issued a permanent injunction against the application of the rule, but the suspension for 30 days so that the state attorney general, Rob Bonta, can appeal.

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the decision, calling it “a direct threat to public safety and the lives of innocent Californians, period.”

In his 94-page ruling, the magistrate spoke favorably of modern weapons, noting that they are used overwhelmingly for legal reasons.

“As the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and national defense equipment. Good for both home and battle, “said the judge in the introduction of his ruling.

That comparison “completely undermines the credibility of this decision and is a slap in the face for families who have lost loved ones to this weapon,” Newsom said in a statement. “We will not back down from this fight, and we will continue to push for common sense gun laws that save lives.”

Bonta said the ruling was flawed and said she will appeal.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, and has updated the law several times since then.

Assault weapons, as defined by law, are more dangerous than other firearms and are used disproportionately in crimes, mass shootings and against security forces, causing more fatalities, the prosecution alleged, adding that prohibiting them “promotes important state interests in public safety.”

In addition, an increase in the last year in the sales of more than 1.16 million other types of pistols, rifles and shotguns – more than a third of them to first-time buyers – shows that the gun veto Assault “has not prevented law-abiding state citizens from acquiring a number of weapons for legal reasons, including self-defense,” the state alleged in a March court document.

Six other federal district and appellate courts previously upheld similar restrictions on assault weapons, the state argued. Revoking the veto will not only allow access to assault rifles, but also things like shotguns and assault pistols, according to state officials.