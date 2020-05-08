© Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency

Ammunition

The United States arms lobby won a judicial victory Thursday after a federal court ordered the reopening of the Massachusetts armories that had been closed as part of measures to combat the new coronavirus.

Like some of his colleagues, the governor of this northeastern state, Charlie Baker, had included gun stores on the list of “nonessential businesses” called to stay closed during the pandemic.

But his decision was contested by the owners and sellers of weapons and by associations for the defense of carrying arms in the name of the second amendment to the Constitution.

Federal Judge Douglas Woodlock agreed with them and ordered that the armories be reopened on Saturday, following strict precautionary measures (compliance with protective distances, use of masks), according to a copy of the sentence consulted by ..

With more than 75,000 deaths, the United States is the country most affected by covid-19 in the world.

At the beginning of the crisis, the purchase of arms shot up in a country where a third of adult citizens own at least one.

However, the proliferation of containment measures has sparked a debate over whether or not to keep armories open.

While Texas, Ohio and Michigan have considered these stores “essential”, the states of New York or New Jersey, epicenters of the epidemic in the United States, have taken a different position.

The arms lobby has filed several lawsuits in states where the businesses that sell them have had to close. The Massachusetts court is the first to order its reopening.

A Los Angeles judge, by contrast, dismissed a lawsuit against similar decisions by California city authorities. Elsewhere, trials remain pending.