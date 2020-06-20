© Provided by .

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton (I) says President Donald Trump is not « fit » for the job.

A U.S. judge on Saturday refused to prevent the sale of a book in which a former national security adviser to President Donald Trump describes him as corrupt and incompetent.

With John Bolton’s book already shipped to bookstores, Judge Royce Lambert deemed it too late to issue a government-requested restraining order.

« While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises national security concerns, the government did not prove that an interdiction is an appropriate remedy, » the judge wrote.

Lambert said a review of excerpts from the book that the government says disclosed classified material convinced him that Bolton « likely endangered national security through the publication. »

Despite refusing to stop the publication, the magistrate suggested that Bolton lose the two million dollars he received from the publisher to write the book, but if the government files a separate legal action from the initial case.

Trump reacted almost immediately by describing the court ruling as a victory.

« GREAT COURT STRIKE against Bolton, » the president wrote on Twitter.

Trump considered that with the book already distributed and leaked to the media, the « highly respected judge » could not stop the process, but celebrated the judge’s « strong and powerful statements and rulings ».

« Bolton violated the law and has been called and rebuked for doing so, with a really high price to pay, » the US president tweeted.

Bolton’s attorney, Charles Cooper, welcomed the judge’s ruling, but questioned the conclusion that his client failed to comply with the necessary agreement with the White House to proceed with the publication.

« The full story of these events has not yet been told, but it will be, » Cooper said in a statement.

The book, titled « The Room Where it Happened, » was sent to bookstores for publication Tuesday and its most damning allegations against Trump have been reported in the media.

It is Bolton’s portrait of the 17 months he worked with Trump, until he was fired in September, a book that the president calls « fiction ».

According to Bolton, a longtime Republican who remains on the right wing of the party, the President is not « fit for office. »

The former adviser assures that Trump « pleaded » with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during trade negotiations to increase purchases of American agricultural products in order to win votes in the presidential election that will decide his reelection.

Bolton said that Trump, a real estate magnate who held his first public office by taking over as president of the world’s greatest power, thought that Finland was part of Russia.

– Transgressions of the President –

Bolton also backs the accusations that fell on Trump last year about alleged pressure exerted on Ukraine to uncover information that would hurt Joe Biden, his Democratic rival in the reelection race.

He even went further and assured that Trump committed other « transgressions similar to those of Ukraine » in his handling of foreign policy for personal gain.

The sensationalized confessions of someone who for almost two years had direct and privileged access to the highest level has rocked the White House, adding to the criticism that the government receives for its handling of the coronavirus epidemic and the racial tensions that fly over States. United.

The government argued that Bolton violated the secrecy laws because the reports were not properly examined.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General David Morrell said Bolton had agreed not to publish a book with classified information « without written authorization. »

« In exchange for money, he has broken that promise, » and should not be rewarded for it, Morrell said.

In front, Bolton praises freedom of expression and ensures that the manuscript was subjected to a thorough examination by the White House, which simply did not like the content.

Bolton is rejected by the Republicans, who point him out as a great saboteur, and by the Democrats, who blame him for not spreading the information that compromises the President.

The reaction of Trump and his fervent admirers has been fierce. The head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, called Bolton a traitor.

Less diplomatic, Trump called his former adviser « boring fool » and « sick puppy. »