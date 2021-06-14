US judge dismisses anti-vaccine lawsuit of Texas hospital employees

A US judge dismissed a lawsuit by more than 100 employees of one of the largest hospitals in the state of Texas (southern United States), who denounced the establishment after they were required to be vaccinated against covid-19, local media reported on Sunday.

Employees argued that the Houston Methodist Hospital lawsuit was illegal, as the available vaccines have only been cleared for emergency use by U.S. health authorities, though that permission has cleared the way for millions of Americans to be vaccinated. .

Federal court Judge Lynn Hughes ruled against it on Saturday, saying vaccine safety was not at stake and that Texas law only protects employees who refuse to commit a crime.

“Receiving a vaccine against covid-19 is not an illegal act and does not carry criminal penalties,” said Hughes.

In this sense, the hospital established a deadline of June 7 for workers to demonstrate that they had received at least one dose under penalty of facing the termination of their contract.

The 117 plaintiffs believe that this requirement is illegal because they consider that the vaccines have been approved by the US authorities as part of an urgent use procedure. The workers wanted there to be more investigation from the laboratories before receiving the doses against covid-19.

Houston is one of the world capitals of medicine thanks to its Texas Medical Center, a district of the city that concentrates hospitals and universities. More than 106,000 people work there and some 10 million patients are treated each year.

In the United States, more than half of the population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.