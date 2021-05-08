US joins international initiative against internet extremism

The United States will join an international initiative to crack down on violent extremism online, the White House said, about two years after the Trump administration refused to do so.

Joe Biden’s government spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Washington “will join the Christchurch Call to Action to remove violent extremist and terrorist content online, a global commitment by member governments and technology partners to work together on the addressing terrorist and violent extremist content online ”.

The initiative is named after the New Zealand city where a far-right terrorist massacred 51 people in two mosques in 2019 while broadcasting his attack live on Facebook.

“Countering the use of the internet by terrorists and violent extremists to radicalize and recruit is a significant priority for the United States,” Psaki said.

In 2019, the United States refused, in the name of freedom of expression, to join the call, led by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron, although he stressed that he supported the initiative’s goals. .

By joining, “the United States will not take measures that violate the freedoms of expression and association, protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution, nor will it violate reasonable expectations of privacy,” clarified Psaki, and reported that Washington will participate in a virtual summit on 14 May.

