US job market recovery leaves mothers behind

(Bloomberg) – Marianne Russo quit her job at Facebook Inc. last year when the pandemic closed her children’s schools.

Now she’s vaccinated, schools are reopening, and Russo, one of more than 1.4 million mothers

who left the workforce during the covid pandemic, is struggling to return.

Even as the economy accelerates as vaccination drives advance, signs are emerging that gaps remain and that ongoing childcare responsibilities continue to hold many women back. Mothers between the ages of 25 and 54 stay out of the workforce at higher rates than all other groups, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

And as more women return to work, the covid has permanently changed career aspirations, due to the increase in part-time work as some are looking to work at something completely different. Others are not sure if they will go back to work.

“This is a long-term setback,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo & Co. “The financial tradeoff between that paid and unpaid work is going to change.”

That is exactly what Russo is concerned about. After updating his LinkedIn profile to mention that he had left Facebook, the usual wave of messages from recruiters dried up. Most of the inquiries you’ve received have been for lower-level jobs.

“You have to think of it as that gap bias,” said Russo, 44, referring to his job break. “I’m a black Latina with Apple and Facebook experience, they should think I’m exactly the candidate they want to hire.”

Nearly half a million women joined the U.S. workforce in March, marking a turning point in the so-called women’s recession that is hampering economies globally. But there are still nearly 2 million fewer American women in the workforce than before the covid. And black women in particular are lagging behind other groups in increasing jobs.

Policy makers want to help women return. A promising start: President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 billion stimulus package includes supports for schools and parents, and his latest proposal aims to improve child care centers.

Women with children face considerable challenges when trying to return to the job market, in part because they are often viewed as less productive or engaged, said Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and advocacy group Marshall Plan for Moms. That only got worse due to adjustments due to working from home, he said.

“We have not been able to hide our children,” Saujani said. “I just don’t think an employer will say ‘yes, I’m going to hire a mother.’

The pandemic and its associated child care crisis has also permanently and completely changed the way some women view their careers. Women are more likely than men to say they want to work from home all the time, according to research from the Pew Research Center. The number of people working part-time for non-economic reasons, which includes childcare, increased in March by more than 700,000.

Another factor holding back parents: Young children probably won’t be eligible for vaccines until at least next year. According to experts, additional parental support may also be needed as children return to in-person learning.

