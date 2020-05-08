The United States economy probably lost 22 million jobs in April, in what would be the largest volume of job closings since the Great Depression and the strongest signs of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the world’s largest economy.

The report that is carefully evaluated in any month but that will be of even greater importance now in the face of non-essential service outages. Labor market data on Friday are also expected to show that the unemployment rate soared to at least 16% last month. The post-World War II record is 10.8%, set in November 1982.

The numbers are expected to strengthen analysts’ expectations of a slow recovery from the recession caused by the pandemic. It will add up to a series of weak data on consumer spending, business investment, trade, productivity and the residential market.

“Our economy is on video support now,” said Erica Groshen, a former commissioner for the Labor Statistics Bureau of the Department of Labor.

“We will undergo tests in the coming months to see if we can safely resurface from our coma induced by economic policy,” added Groshen.

The historical losses of vacancies predicted in a . survey point to closures in almost all sectors of the economy, with greater layoffs in the leisure and hospitality sectors – mainly restaurants and bars.

Estimates in the survey reached 35 million vacancies lost. For the unemployment rate, the expectation reached 22%.

In March, 701 thousand vacancies were closed, with the unemployment rate at 4.4%

