The US Treasury Department announced Monday that it plans to issue $ 2.99 trillion of debt from April to June to finance stimulus measures to alleviate the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2.99 trillion of public debt is almost double what the Treasury borrowed for all of last year, when it issued $ 1.28 trillion of debt.

In a statement, the Treasury indicated that it plans to borrow another 677,000 million for the third quarter (July, August and September), so that at the end of the year a record number of deficits could be reached, since in the first six months of current fiscal year (from October 2019 to March this year), USA it has already issued 744,000 million debt.

In total, the US debt it is already close to 25 trillion dollars, according to Treasury data.

That department explained in its note that the increase in indebtedness is “mainly” due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and argued that it is necessary to cover programs aimed at helping individuals who have become unemployed, as well as the small and medium businesses.

In addition, the financing seeks to replace the lack of tax collection from the State, which has collected less taxes due to the economic slowdown and because it was decided to delay from April 15 to July 15 the date that taxpayers have to make the income statement.

In April, the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected that the fiscal deficit will triple to $ 3.7 trillion by the end of fiscal year 2020, while unemployment is projected to reach 16% due to the pandemic.

So far, almost 30 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last month and a half.

Likewise, the first calculation of the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year revealed a contraction of 4.8% per year.

In the US, there have been more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and more than 68,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making that country the focus of the global pandemic in absolute terms, according to the count. Johns Hopkins University officer.

.