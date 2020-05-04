Washington, United States.

The US Treasury Department announced Monday that it plans to issue $ 2.99 trillion of debt from April to June to finance stimulus measures aimed at alleviating the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The almost 3 billion of public debt This is a significant figure, especially since it will cover only three-month spending, while the Treasury issued only $ 1.28 trillion last year.

It’s a statement, the treasure He indicated that he plans to borrow another 677,000 million for the third quarter (July, August and September), so that at the end of the year a record number of deficits could be reached, since in the first six months of the current fiscal year (since October from 2019 to March of this year), the US has already issued 744 billion debt.

In total, US debt is already close to 25 trillion dollars, according to Treasury data.

That department explained in its note that the increase in indebtedness is “mainly” due to the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 and argued that it is necessary to cover programs intended to help individuals who have been left without a job, as well as small and medium-sized companies.

In addition, the financing seeks to make up for the lack of tax collection from the State, which has collected less taxes from the economic break and because it was decided to delay from April 15 to July 15 the date that taxpayers have to make the income statement.

In April, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected that the fiscal deficit will triple to $ 3.7 trillion by the end of fiscal 2020, while unemployment is projected to reach 16% due to the pandemic.

At the moment, almost 30 million people have applied for the subsidy of unemployment in the last month and a half.

Likewise, the first calculation of the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year revealed a contraction of 4.8% per year.

In USA, there have been more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and more than 68,000 deaths for him coronavirus, which makes that country the focus of the pandemic worldwide in absolute terms, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University. EFE

