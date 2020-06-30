By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, June 30 (.) – The United States is not on the « safe list » of destinations for spurious travel to be unveiled by European Union governments later on Tuesday, three diplomats said.

The 27-member bloc is expected to approve leisure and business travel starting Wednesday to 14 countries beyond its borders, diplomats said.

The countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay, they said.

Russia and Brazil, along with the United States, are some of those that did not enter the initial « safe list ».

The vote seeks to support the travel industry and tourist destinations in the EU, especially in the southern countries of the continent, those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China would also be provisionally approved, although travel will only be allowed if Chinese authorities allow EU visitors to enter. Reciprocity is a condition of being on the list.

The list must be approved by a « qualified majority » of EU countries, that is, 15 members representing 65% of the population. Four EU diplomats said they hope the required support is secure.

