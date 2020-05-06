(Bloomberg) – Americans have been piling up cash amid uncertainty about the coronavirus impact, according to UBS Global Wealth Management, which believes the strategy is not the right answer.

“Running to the exit might seem like a safe option for those who are uncomfortable with the Covid-19 rally or unsolved risks,” Mark Haefele wrote in a comment Tuesday. But “with savings and money market funds returns so low, we believe investors should consider diversifying into higher-risk, higher-yielding assets such as lower-quality debt or equities,” added Haefele.

Cash levels soared to more than $ 1 trillion over an eight-week period as fear of the coronavirus increased, to around $ 4.7 trillion, according to UBS estimates.

The S&P 500 index fell 34% from its February record to the lowest level in March as investors fled risks as the pandemic intensified. Markets have recovered thanks to record stimulus measures, however most projections indicate that the pandemic will continue to impact markets for months or even years.

UBS Wealth’s recommendations include:

Bet on credit versus cash, with a focus on US high-yield credit, US investment-grade credit, emerging market dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, and green bonds.Buy on issues driven by Covid- 19, such as e-commerce, financial technology, automation, robotics, and gene therapy.

