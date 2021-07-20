US investigates new “attacks” on diplomats now in Vienna

15 minutes. The US government is investigating new cases of the mysterious “attacks” against some of its diplomats, this time in Vienna, according to what the spokesman for the State Department, Ned Price, revealed on Monday.

“As far as Vienna is concerned, in coordination with our partners in other agencies, we are actively investigating information about possible unexplained health incidents among embassy personnel,” he said at a press conference.

As reported last week by The New Yorker magazine, some 25 US diplomats and officials in Vienna were allegedly victims of these attacks.

Apparently since Joe Biden took office, they have been victims of these “attacks” that cause the so-called “Havana syndrome.”

It would be the second focus with the most affected after the first in Havana, whose attacks were recorded between 2016 and 2017.

Although they have also occurred in China or Washington.

Austrian authorities have also said they are investigating the incident.

Vienna is a diplomatic center with various agencies of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

For this reason, the United States has a large contingent of personnel.

Those affected by this “syndrome” suffer from symptoms similar to those of brain injury, dizziness, headaches and lack of ability to concentrate.

The origin and person responsible for these mysterious “attacks” is still unknown, although experts suggest that radio frequency energy could have been used to carry them out.

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, created a group to study precisely its origin.

The Government has all its diplomatic personnel on alert to report any symptoms that may be related to one of these “attacks.”

Former President Donald Trump in 2017 accused the Government of Cuba of being responsible for what the US authorities then described as “acoustic” or “sonic” attacks.

This served as a pretext for the then president to break with the diplomatic thaw with the island.

An internal report released earlier this year revealed that Trump indicted Havana without evidence and that mismanagement and lack of coordination dominated his response to these alleged “attacks.”