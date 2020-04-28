Trump again chaired a press conference, though his advisers had suggested he cut his participation in the coronavirus briefings.

United States President Donald Trump said Monday that China may have stopped coronavirus before it spread around the world and revealed that his government is carrying out “serious investigations” on what happened.

“We are doing very serious research … We are not happy with ChinaTrump said at a press conference at the White House. “We think it might have stopped at the source. It could have stopped quickly and it would not have spread worldwide. ”

“We’re doing everything in our power to heal the sick and to gradually reopen our Nation.” pic.twitter.com/xEapbkT6hd – The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2020

The suspension of the Tumpc briefings on the coronavirus lasted only the end of week, as officials said they would participate in a press conference Monday to report increased testing for viruses.

Trump advisers have argued that the sessions, which were held almost every day for more than a month, had begun to show him unfavorably, particularly after he asked health experts on Thursday. whether household disinfectants could be used on patients as a treatment.

I will be having a White House Press Conference today at 5:30 P.M. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

Some Republicans fear Trump is hurting his reelection prospects with sessions that often become recriminations against journalistsThey have seen their approval drop at a time when it should be going up.

The White House announced in the morning that Monday’s session had been canceled, only to revert hours later. and put it back on Trump’s agenda.

Advisers said Trump wanted to talk about the new guidelines for coronavirus testingAs the government tries to meet demands from governors and business leaders for further testing as states move toward reopening their economies.

Trump advisers inside and outside the White House have been urging him to reduce your participation in coronavirus briefings, arguing that it would make him appear more in command to appear in less.

White House officials said future briefings they will deal more with the economic reopening. (Rts)