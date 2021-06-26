US intelligence says there is no evidence of the existence of aliens

The intelligence services of the United States affirmed on Friday in a report that there is no evidence of the existence of extraterrestrials but acknowledged that dozens of phenomena observed by military pilots could not be explained.

There is probably “no single explanation” for these phenomena, according to the report, published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“Currently we do not have enough information in our databases to attribute these incidents to specific causes,” the report adds.

In that report, which lists incidents that occurred between 2004 and 2021, the US intelligence services acknowledge that they have no explanation for more than 140 phenomena. But all the information collected remains “inconclusive,” they say.

Of the 144 incidents investigated, only one could be explained: in that case, the object was a large balloon that deflated.

Eighteen of them showed unusual movements or flight characteristics that surprised those who observed them.

– Threats or UFOs –

Some could be explained by the presence of drones or birds that confuse the radar systems of the US military.

Others could be the result of testing of military equipment or technology by other powers, such as China or Russia.

US intelligence agencies fear, for example, that China or Russia may be testing hypersonic technologies, which move at 10 or even 20 times the speed of sound and are highly maneuverable, according to officials quoted by the media.

Curiosity about these phenomena was fueled by the publication, last year, of videos taken by United States Navy pilots showing mid-flight encounters with what appeared to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs). One of these videos dates from November 2004 and the other two from January 2015.

After decades of secrecy, Congress last year ordered the executive branch to inform the general public about the activities of the Pentagon unit tasked with studying the phenomenon.

The intelligence report does not explicitly mention the possibility that these phenomena are related to extraterrestrial life, but it does not exclude it either.

The US military is trying to determine if the phenomena could be related to threats against the United States.

“These unidentified aerial phenomena raise questions about the safety of flights and the national security of the United States,” the report says.

Mark Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the number of these incidents has been on an upward trend since 2018.

“This report, which does not offer a clear conclusion, is only the beginning of efforts to explain the causes of risks to aviation in many areas of the country and the world,” he said in a statement.

“The United States must be able to understand and reduce the threats that weigh on our pilots, whether they come from drones, weather balloons or the intelligence capabilities of our adversaries,” he added.