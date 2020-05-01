WASHINGTON, USA.- President Donald Trump pointed this Thursday against China and suggested that the Asian Giant could have acted intentionally to facilitate the worldwide spread of the coronavirus or, at least, have been negligent and caused by “error” that it transform in a pandemic, despite the fact that hours before their intelligence agencies ruled out in an unusual statement having evidence of it.

“What happened is a terrible thing. If (the Chinese) made a mistake or if it started as a mistake and then they made another, or someone did something on purpose, “Trump said without referring to what his intelligence agencies said, but he did announce that the imposition of tariffs is looming. in the hirozonte as punishment to China.

The statement with this opinion is signed by Richard Grenell, director of the Office of National Intelligence, the clearinghouse for intelligence agencies, a text that involves very unusual action by this federal body that does not make public statements. .

“The Intelligence community also agrees with the broad scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus is neither artificial nor genetically modified,” adds the note, adding that, however, it will continue “to rigorously examine the information and data that emerge to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or was the result of a laboratory accident in the Chinese city of Wuhan. “

Although scientists agree that the most likely origin of the pandemic remains natural and that it spread from an infected animal to a human, Trump claimed to have seen evidence he did not disclose to support his theory that the origin was an infectious disease laboratory. in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and that his country is now looking to discover “how it turned out.”

Also hours before Trump’s comments, the Chinese government reiterated that any claim that the coronavirus was created in a Chinese laboratory and released through negligence or premeditation is “unfounded and purely manufactured out of thin air.”

Trump also criticized the Chinese handling of the outbreak and especially that it restricted domestic travel, but not international travel.

He noted that China may have contained the coronavirus, but preferred to let it spread. “They could have stopped it, they (China) are a very brilliant nation, scientifically and in other ways. He escaped, let’s say that, and they could have kept it for him, they could have stopped him, but they didn’t, “said the president in the White House.

Asked if he had evidence to affirm with a high degree of confidence that the new coronavirus originated in said laboratory, Trump answered: “Yes, I do have it and I think the World Health Organization (WHO) should be ashamed” because it has acted “A public relations agency” of China due to the praises it gave about the Chinese government’s handling of the virus.

Trump made it clear that his concern about China’s role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus takes precedence over his efforts to seal a trade deal with Beijing.

“We signed a trade agreement where they are supposed to buy, and actually they have been buying a lot. But that now becomes secondary because of what happened with the virus, “he said.

The Washington Post, citing two people with knowledge of the internal discussions, also reported on Thursday that some officials had discussed the idea of ​​canceling part of China’s US debt as a way to attack Beijing for what they consider to be its failure. frankness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the source of the SARS-CoV-2 is unknown, and if Trump points to China, some Chinese authorities have promoted the theory that US soldiers introduced the disease during their participation in the World Military Games in Wuhan last October.

National Intelligence issued its statement after the New York Times newspaper published in the last hours an article, which indicates that high-ranking officials of the Administration of President Donald Trump have pressured the country’s spy agencies in search of evidence to support the theory that the virus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan.

According to the newspaper, which quotes US officials and former officials, Trump and his assistants and also Republican lawmakers blame China for the pandemic for diverting from the government’s management the crisis in the US, the country with the highest number of cases – more than one million- and with more than 60 thousand deaths.

According to the newspaper, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is leading these efforts of the Executive, while the deputy national security adviser, Matthew Pottinger, has been pressuring the intelligence services since January to gather information that supports the hypothesis of the virus generated in a laboratory.

The article also highlights the name of Anthony Ruggiero, director of the National Security Council office tasked with monitoring weapons of mass destruction, who expressed frustration in January during a video conference about the CIA’s inability to find the source of the outbreak. .

People familiar with that conversation, quoted by The New York Times, indicated that CIA analysts replied that they had no evidence to support any theory with sufficient confidence.

NBC television previously reported that the White House had ordered spy agencies to “sweep” all intercepted communications, data and satellite imagery to find out if China and the World Health Organization (WHO) initially hid information. about what would later become a pandemic.

Trump spokesman Kayleigh McEnany went even further when asked by reporters about whether the president thinks Beijing is doing what it can to keep him from being reelected in the November election.

“Why would China want the reelection of a president who has finally had the courage to come face to face (in front of them)? He (Trump) is simply mentioning the fact that China would like to see someone else in this role, “the spokeswoman said.