US intelligence has data on the origin of the virus not yet analyzed

The call by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for an investigation within 90 days of the origins of the coronavirus came after the intelligence of the country communicated to the White House that they have a large amount of unexamined evidence that could shed light on this matter.

This is how The New York Times explains this Friday, which ensures that the country’s intelligence services asked Biden for extra time to analyze all the material available to them through computerized processes.

According to the newspaper, which cites intelligence officials as a source, these services will try to apply an “extraordinary” amount of computer resources to check if Sars-Cov-2 accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, in China, the epicenter of the pandemic.

These investigations suggest that the US government may not have exhausted the databases available to Chinese communications, the movement of workers in the aforementioned laboratory and the pattern of how the outbreak of the disease originated in the city of Wuhan.

The China-USA scuffle

This same Thursday, the Chinese embassy in the United States accused of “political manipulation” “those who reinforce the theory of the laboratory”, in a clear reference to President Biden.

Biden’s initiative, which has generated an exchange of accusations between Beijing and Washington, aims to pressure allied countries and US intelligence agencies to extract existing information on the subject, such as interceptions, witnesses or biological evidence, as well as look for some evidence that can determine whether the Chinese government covered up an accident.

